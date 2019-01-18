Bred by ThugPug Genetics, Ghostbreath crosses Ghost OG and Mendo Breath. This heavy-hitting strain has sour, sweet lime, spice, and wood smells complimented by
earthy flavors. Buds are dense with a light green color profile.
