Hybrid

Ghostbreath

Ghostbreath

Bred by ThugPug Genetics, Ghostbreath crosses Ghost OG and Mendo Breath. This heavy-hitting strain has sour, sweet lime, spice, and wood smells complimented by
earthy flavors. Buds are dense with a light green color profile.

 

Avatar for TKmixandmatch
Member since 2018
great for nausea and lack of appetite! my girlfriend has been having some horrible stomach issues lately and this strain not only helps with her nausea but with my stress as well! Not a super heavy indica but it hits hard. This strain made me feel very creative and helped with my writers block as we...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHungry
Avatar for RestingNomad
Member since 2019
I have read posts about Ghost Breath “GB” where it has been called both an indica and sativa dominant strain. I can see where the confusion arises. It didn’t hit me super hard, but lulled me in like a comfortable chair. That was replaced by a sense of being totally carefree and uplifted. I said to a...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Exterus
Member since 2016
Large buds, lots of trichomes, smells like fresh cut pine and limes.
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Thatcalistoner
Member since 2019
ghostbreath is the perfect strain for any time of day in my opinion. it's a heavy hitting indica dominant strain that is perfect for unwinding. this is a 1 bowl will get you pretty baked type if strain. if you can find this I highly recommend trying it. would not recommend to someone who is barely ...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Ghost OG
Ghost OG
parent
Mendo Breath
Mendo Breath
parent
Strain
Ghostbreath