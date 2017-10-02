ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Glass Slipper
  • Leafly flower of Glass Slipper

Hybrid

Glass Slipper

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 230 reviews

Glass Slipper

A cross between Cinderella 99 and Pineapple 99, Glass Slipper is a sativa-dominant hybrid described to have a nice cerebral effect with a sweet, somewhat fruity flavor profile.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1247 reported effects from 168 people
Happy 63%
Uplifted 60%
Euphoric 56%
Relaxed 51%
Energetic 36%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 10%
Headache 8%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

230

Show all

Avatar for GreenCaddiMan
Member since 2016
I have smoked many, many strains. It's crazy how different strains can cause our body's to react in different ways. For me this is the best strain I have tried, which fits all my needs. I have always been a Sativa guy. Love my daytime hi. My lady, whom runs a very large, successful business would ne...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for orgncwhtmlk
Member since 2015
Baked. haha I was baked off a personal bowl. Smoked out of a straight tube bong. Took 3 hits to clear the bowl, and all I have to say is Glass Slipper got me baked. Very clean hitting all the way through to the end. The medicine was felt with in a minute of my first hit. Very much like how fast it ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for puppybreath07
Member since 2016
This strain is a hybrid but it is sativa dominant. I love this strain. This is my favorite sativa. Music is amazing, foods taste incredible, smells evoke feelings. It heightens all of your senses. Makes you feel like you don't have a care in the world. All you want to do is dance and giggle. What ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for 420todoslosdias
Member since 2014
The was some kick ass bud. I loved it loved it loved it! I bought some of this after me and my ex broke up. Smoked it and forgot all about him. Smoke some glass slipper
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for BobbyBluBlan
Member since 2017
so big am a total noob to medical cannabis have had edibles and flower as well this is my first rso it was a toss up between glass slipper a harlesin and a high 14:1 cbd rso I obviously went with glass slipper few strains I have tried and enjoyed but some brought on anxiety. I bought rso because I a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Pineapple
parent
Second strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Strain
Glass Slipper
First strain child
White Slipper
child
Second strain child
Glass Apple
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Glass SlipperUser uploaded image of Glass SlipperUser uploaded image of Glass SlipperUser uploaded image of Glass SlipperUser uploaded image of Glass SlipperUser uploaded image of Glass SlipperUser uploaded image of Glass Slipper
more
photos