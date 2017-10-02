A cross between Cinderella 99 and Pineapple 99, Glass Slipper is a sativa-dominant hybrid described to have a nice cerebral effect with a sweet, somewhat fruity flavor profile.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects