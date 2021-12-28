Glazed Apricot Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Glazed Apricot Gelato.
Glazed Apricot Gelato strain effects
Glazed Apricot Gelato strain flavors
Glazed Apricot Gelato strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 29% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
Glazed Apricot Gelato reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
B........8
December 28, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
I was impressed with the aroma of the buds. You don’t have to use a lot of imagination to smell the Apricot. I like this strain for its relaxing effects and smooth smoke.
d........k
January 16, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Quite literally tastes like apricots, great combo of the good gelato smell and very sweet notes. Comes with a smooth hit and a very nice high
t........5
May 15, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
idk what the other people were smoking but my bud had a harsh hit but its a great strain. couldn’t stop dancing to music lol
J........y
December 1, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
I love the terp profile of this strain.
S........5
May 11, 2022
Hungry
This strain made me instanly feel nauseous and a intinsified a bit of my pain. Eating only increased the nausea, so unfortunately I will have to return it to the dispensary.
j........0
February 12, 2023
Energetic
Talkative
Tingly
Very strong to the nose & throat. Gives a deep chest blow w/coughs & then you TAKEOFF(rih) Good strain 4 morn or eve but imo mid-day to knock the rest of the day out.
s........c
January 19, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
A fantastic and joyous blooming with sweet stone fruitilicious undertones. Wake n bake? Why not! This clear minded relaxing yet energetic focused bud pairs well with any time of day. I’m fact I’m writing this well taking a walk in the rain and feel absolutely splendid. Aroma is unique and juicy. There is a citrusy lavender depth upon first smell, which ends in a bit of a sour grape finish. Well that’s all for now. I’m going to go write some poetry and warm up from this joyous rainy jaunt.
c........5
February 16, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Nice couple of tokes offa spoon pipe. First 10 minutes, mild, then BANG. 💥💯 Really versatile bud. Very 'well rounded' feeling. Kinda ticks off ALL the boxes, sort of a high.