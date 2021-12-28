A fantastic and joyous blooming with sweet stone fruitilicious undertones. Wake n bake? Why not! This clear minded relaxing yet energetic focused bud pairs well with any time of day. I’m fact I’m writing this well taking a walk in the rain and feel absolutely splendid. Aroma is unique and juicy. There is a citrusy lavender depth upon first smell, which ends in a bit of a sour grape finish. Well that’s all for now. I’m going to go write some poetry and warm up from this joyous rainy jaunt.