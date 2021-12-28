Glazed Apricot Gelato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Glazed Apricot Gelato.

Glazed Apricot Gelato strain effects

Reported by 33 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Uplifted

Tingly

Glazed Apricot Gelato strain flavors

Apricot

Tree fruit

Sweet

Glazed Apricot Gelato strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    29% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    12% of people say it helps with Stress

December 28, 2021
I was impressed with the aroma of the buds. You don’t have to use a lot of imagination to smell the Apricot. I like this strain for its relaxing effects and smooth smoke.
15 people found this helpful
January 16, 2022
Quite literally tastes like apricots, great combo of the good gelato smell and very sweet notes. Comes with a smooth hit and a very nice high
10 people found this helpful
May 15, 2022
idk what the other people were smoking but my bud had a harsh hit but its a great strain. couldn’t stop dancing to music lol
6 people found this helpful
December 1, 2021
I love the terp profile of this strain.
4 people found this helpful
May 11, 2022
This strain made me instanly feel nauseous and a intinsified a bit of my pain. Eating only increased the nausea, so unfortunately I will have to return it to the dispensary.
4 people found this helpful
February 12, 2023
Very strong to the nose & throat. Gives a deep chest blow w/coughs & then you TAKEOFF(rih) Good strain 4 morn or eve but imo mid-day to knock the rest of the day out.
4 people found this helpful
January 19, 2023
A fantastic and joyous blooming with sweet stone fruitilicious undertones. Wake n bake? Why not! This clear minded relaxing yet energetic focused bud pairs well with any time of day. I’m fact I’m writing this well taking a walk in the rain and feel absolutely splendid. Aroma is unique and juicy. There is a citrusy lavender depth upon first smell, which ends in a bit of a sour grape finish. Well that’s all for now. I’m going to go write some poetry and warm up from this joyous rainy jaunt.
4 people found this helpful
February 16, 2022
Nice couple of tokes offa spoon pipe. First 10 minutes, mild, then BANG. 💥💯 Really versatile bud. Very 'well rounded' feeling. Kinda ticks off ALL the boxes, sort of a high.
3 people found this helpful

