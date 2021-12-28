Glazed Apricot Gelato
aka Apricot Gelato, Glazed Apricot
Glazed Apricot Gelato is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Legend Orange Apricot. Bred by Glass House Farms, Glazed Apricot Gelato is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Glazed Apricot Gelato effects make them feel tingly, uplifted, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Glazed Apricot Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Personal experiences may vary. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Glazed Apricot Gelato features a sweet aroma and flavor profile of apricot and tree fruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Glazed Apricot Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Glazed Apricot Gelato strain effects
Glazed Apricot Gelato strain flavors
Glazed Apricot Gelato strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 29% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
Similar to Glazed Apricot Gelato near Ashburn, VA
