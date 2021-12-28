stock photo similar to Glazed Apricot Gelato
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%

Glazed Apricot Gelato

aka Apricot Gelato, Glazed Apricot

Glazed Apricot Gelato is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Legend Orange Apricot. Bred by Glass House Farms, Glazed Apricot Gelato is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Glazed Apricot Gelato effects make them feel tingly, uplifted, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Glazed Apricot Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Personal experiences may vary. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Glazed Apricot Gelato features a sweet aroma and flavor profile of apricot and tree fruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Glazed Apricot Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Glazed Apricot Gelato strain effects

Reported by 33 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Uplifted

Tingly

Glazed Apricot Gelato strain flavors

Apricot

Tree fruit

Sweet

Glazed Apricot Gelato strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    29% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    12% of people say it helps with Stress
Glazed Apricot Gelato strain reviews33

December 28, 2021
I was impressed with the aroma of the buds. You don’t have to use a lot of imagination to smell the Apricot. I like this strain for its relaxing effects and smooth smoke.
15 people found this helpful
January 16, 2022
Quite literally tastes like apricots, great combo of the good gelato smell and very sweet notes. Comes with a smooth hit and a very nice high
10 people found this helpful
May 15, 2022
idk what the other people were smoking but my bud had a harsh hit but its a great strain. couldn’t stop dancing to music lol
6 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Glazed Apricot Gelato strain genetics

Strain parent
Gel
Gelato
parent
Glazed Apricot Gelato
GAG
Glazed Apricot Gelato
Strain child
FjiSnst
Fiji Sunset
child