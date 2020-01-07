We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Coming from Kief Sweat out of Southern California, Glazed Cherries is a cross of a Forum Cut GSC female and a male Cherry OG. Some phenos will have oily trichomes and a balsamic cherry nose, while others come with deep purple buds and a sweet pez candy nose.