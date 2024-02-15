Glitter Box reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Glitter Box.
Glitter Box strain effects
Glitter Box reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
a........2
February 15, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I am a big fan of Glitterbox! I have a number of chronic conditions and fatigue is debilitating so it's rare I find a Hybrid that doesn't make me want to sleep. This reminds me of the herb I used to get in the early 2000s. Fresh and piney, clear headed yet relaxed, energetic without anxiety or paranoia. Actually helps me focus despite having a screen heavy sedentary career. This is one of maybe 8 strains that I can enjoy during the day. That's a HUGE accomplishment. Also helps with pain, muscle spasms, and doesn't trigger my PTSD as some paranoia inducing strains can do. I know each plant can be different so I'll add that I tried this flower from Candela (MI).
m........4
November 14, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
I smoked half a joint and established it's more saliva dominant and I am so fond of the taste and smell of it. I love the head high it has. It has wonderful effects on my anxiety. I feel happy,positive, a lil creative and just outright upbeat...... it's amazing I love it
t........5
December 4, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Dope flower