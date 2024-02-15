I am a big fan of Glitterbox! I have a number of chronic conditions and fatigue is debilitating so it's rare I find a Hybrid that doesn't make me want to sleep. This reminds me of the herb I used to get in the early 2000s. Fresh and piney, clear headed yet relaxed, energetic without anxiety or paranoia. Actually helps me focus despite having a screen heavy sedentary career. This is one of maybe 8 strains that I can enjoy during the day. That's a HUGE accomplishment. Also helps with pain, muscle spasms, and doesn't trigger my PTSD as some paranoia inducing strains can do. I know each plant can be different so I'll add that I tried this flower from Candela (MI).