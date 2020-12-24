This strain is perfect for those who want to be productive yet able to relax into euphoria towards the end. I found that if I tried to only relax with it I ended up having a goofy great time. I’m not a daily smoker and the head high was just the right amount. It does not give you munchies and virtually little to no cottonmouth. Great strain to use if “spending time” with you significant other as well. High doesn’t let as long but it’s decent. Only con about it is that I would not try to learn or pay extensive attention to during use. I would get lost in conversation many times. Anyways it is my favorite strain thus far.