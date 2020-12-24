Glueberry reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Glueberry.
Glueberry strain effects
Glueberry strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Pain
k........l
December 24, 2020
Euphoric
Focused
This strain became my new favorite, after Colombian Red Haze has been in the 1st since 2012. It gets rid of my arthritis pains in my ankle but since it has a good balance of both indica and sativa i dont get too "wasted"(In the right amount, because it is really strong). I really would recommend this one for people with cronic pains in the daytime use.
H........2
March 9, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
This is definitely more on the lines of a Sativa effect for me. I typically clean & exercise while enjoying this strain! The bud has an herbal aroma, smooth herbal taste. If you’re looking for a strain to be productive while enjoying, look not further!
p........u
November 9, 2020
Amazing, this is definitely a heavy hitter. I got in the shower and the high set in when I was rinsing off, I felt like I was in a dream, I felt like I was floating and I was so happy I couldn't stop laughing at anything. Definitely made me sleepy, I laid in bed with the lights off and put in my ear buds and listened to some music and I felt so great. Love this strain!
2........c
November 29, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Wow, great flower and a very intense buzz, works so well with my migraine pain and one of the best I’ve ever tried. It’s a creeper, at first you think it’s not that strong but it develops into a full chilled out body relax. This is the only flower to date that makes me feel fruity! Take that as you like, but my wife loves me taking this also for other reasons. Great for medicinal pain and especially head pain. Without a doubt in my top 5 strains
F........e
January 12, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Huge fan of the terpene profile. Slightly gassish/diesel aroma giving a pungent punch though shortly followed by highly sweet smooth apricot peach scent. The flavor was equally enjoyable as the sent. Effects were pleasurable and enhanced time spent intimately with partners. Feelings of stimulating and upliftingness while maintaining calming effects counteracting mild anxiety I had experienced. Can't wait to dab this strain again. One for the books.
b........b
September 24, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
This strain is perfect for those who want to be productive yet able to relax into euphoria towards the end. I found that if I tried to only relax with it I ended up having a goofy great time. I’m not a daily smoker and the head high was just the right amount. It does not give you munchies and virtually little to no cottonmouth. Great strain to use if “spending time” with you significant other as well. High doesn’t let as long but it’s decent. Only con about it is that I would not try to learn or pay extensive attention to during use. I would get lost in conversation many times. Anyways it is my favorite strain thus far.
J........t
June 9, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I really like this strain. My all-time favorite is GG4 for obvious reasons so I didn’t hesitate to try this when it popped up in my area. The taste is a mixture of fruit and fuel, I thought it was delicious. The immediate effects feel like a thick headband that keeps you centered and uplifted. It’s pretty heavy but you can accomplish tasks if needed; I took my exam after smoking a bowl of this and got a 92. I recommend it for anyone who prefers an anxiety-free high that will force you to sit down and relax for a while if you smoke an entire bowl to yourself.
K........5
May 20, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Very good for anxiety. I find a lot of strains make me feel anxious but this one makes me feel uplifted and energetic. It has a fruity smell with hints of citrus and is very light in colour. The only drawback for me was the taste, I'm not saying it was a bad taste but there's definitely better tasting strains out there which are also good for anxiety relief, so I rate this 4 stars out of 5, overall a great strain and I would smoke it again.