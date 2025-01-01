Gluerangutan, bred in-house by GOOD BUDS and first released in 2020, is a rare back-cross of the limited-release Harambe genetic line—reviving its legendary potency and flavor while refining it into a uniquely expressive hybrid. This cultivar explodes with sweet and sour orange–lemon zest, layered over bold fuel undertones and a crisp mountain pine finish, creating a terpene profile that’s both uplifting and intensely aromatic. Though it carries the lineage of OG Kush, Gluerangutan leans more toward an energetic, chatty, and giggly high rather than the heavy “in-da-couch” sedation OGs are known for, making it a true balanced hybrid with bright, social effects. Its name is no exaggeration—Gluerangutan produces exceptionally sticky island dank, with resin-rich nugs so adhesive they’ll re-form into a ball after milling. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience Gluerangutan through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.