stock photo similar to GM3 Gak
GM3 Gak
GM3 Gak is a weed strain bred by Wonderbrett’s Byrd Seed Genetics from a genetic cross of (Gorilla Glue #4 x Cookies and Cream) x Gak. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GM3 Gak, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to GM3 GakOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
GM3 Gak strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop GM3 Gak products near you
Similar to GM3 Gak near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
GM3 Gak strain reviews2
Read all reviews
P........5
July 30, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
c........n
September 19, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed