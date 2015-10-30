Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gobbilygoo.
Reviews
12
Captmorgan83
Member since 2017
Man I had HIGH hopes for this strain I tested a whole oz of it in a few DAYS. It didn't really reach my requirements on pain, sleep, ADD, and most importantly my seizures. Hopefully this batch was just a dud and you'll have better results!
Very great strain! It looks absolutely wonderful and smokes great. It's initial effects are straight body high and then it'll work itself up and slowly affect your vision before making you slightly dizzy. This is a awesome strain for sleep and pain and stimulating your appetite! I tried this from Eu...
very nice strain. Large yields, dank aroma, thick and dense flowers, resistant to mold and mildew. 53 days average finish time. Jasmine, Rose, Grape, Berry, Anise there are a lot of flavors working here with the strain. FIVE STARS
gobbilygoo is a fun strain - lots of pleasant flavour that results in giggly tingles and a bit of the munchies. the arousal effects are slow to kick in, but once you get started, it ramps you up! it helps with chronic pain and inflammation as well. I would definitely smoke this again.
This strain is kind of amazing. Wife & I saw it at a local dispensary and decided to give it a go.
Pleasant taste, mild heady effect, not too stoney. Pain is severely lessened, appetite is stimulated, and the arousal effect is slow at first, but substantial after a little while. Great stuff!