ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gobbilygoo
  • Leafly flower of Gobbilygoo

Indica

Gobbilygoo

Gobbilygoo

Gobbilygoo is an indica strain bred by Alphakronik, who combines genetics from Blue Magoo and Gobbstopper (a Purple Urkle and Sin City Kush hybrid). With a sweet flavor of blueberries and grapes, Gobbilygoo delivers deeply relaxing effects that keep both mind and body heavily pacified. Designed for growers in the Pacific Northwest, Gobbilygoo is highly resistant to mildew and flowers in 50 to 55 days.

Reviews

12

Show all

Avatar for tarasutra13
Member since 2016
gobbilygoo is a fun strain - lots of pleasant flavour that results in giggly tingles and a bit of the munchies. the arousal effects are slow to kick in, but once you get started, it ramps you up! it helps with chronic pain and inflammation as well. I would definitely smoke this again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHungryTingly
Avatar for arnoski
Member since 2016
This strain is kind of amazing. Wife & I saw it at a local dispensary and decided to give it a go. Pleasant taste, mild heady effect, not too stoney. Pain is severely lessened, appetite is stimulated, and the arousal effect is slow at first, but substantial after a little while. Great stuff!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for SativaStoner59
Member since 2016
Very great strain! It looks absolutely wonderful and smokes great. It's initial effects are straight body high and then it'll work itself up and slowly affect your vision before making you slightly dizzy. This is a awesome strain for sleep and pain and stimulating your appetite! I tried this from Eu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SilverSplndour
Member since 2017
very nice strain. Large yields, dank aroma, thick and dense flowers, resistant to mold and mildew. 53 days average finish time. Jasmine, Rose, Grape, Berry, Anise there are a lot of flavors working here with the strain. FIVE STARS
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for SilverSplndour
Member since 2017
Very beautiful plant and flowers. 53 days average flowering period. The flavor profile is very complex indeed. Powerful cannabis strain. AKG Seeds has done it once more!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Sin City Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Magoo
parent
Strain
Gobbilygoo

Photos

User uploaded image of GobbilygooUser uploaded image of Gobbilygoo
New Strains Alert: Poochie Love, Dark Side of the Moon, Omega, and More
New Strains Alert: Poochie Love, Dark Side of the Moon, Omega, and More