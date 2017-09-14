ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Gobbstopper reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gobbstopper.

Frankb1ack
Member since 2020
FocusedHungryRelaxedTingly
Luckyles__
Member since 2020
A kush tastes with a subtle hint of berry. Very relaxing and yet very nice buzz towards the end of the high. Would recommend for a mid week treat :)
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Miguel6969lol
Member since 2020
This strain is the best strain I have ever smoked especially because I love indica and the flavor is super good the high i get is crazy I be super relaxed and feel like I’m floating
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
isshjayy
Member since 2020
very tasty the bud has hints of purple and smokes very good. im tired at the moment but earlier when i smoked it i felt relaxed and happy
ArousedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Cakebastard3530
Member since 2019
very tasty and long lasting and immediately hitting high. very decent
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
laurie247
Member since 2019
Nice fruity taste. Relaxing and mellow high with some pain relief.
RelaxedSleepy
BethanyRose
Member since 2017
This is my all time favorite strain. I microdose this for instant elevation of mood. I become completely stress free, anxiety free, relaxed but not sleepy in microdose form, and pain free! I am able to think clearly and enjoy my day.
RelaxedUplifted
CrashBrandicoot
Member since 2019
I love this strain...I’m a pretty new user and this strain helps me sleep pretty well. I look forward to growing this when I get my tent set up!
RelaxedSleepy