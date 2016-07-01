We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I only had half a joint. and it was packed. Like shoving oranges in a sock. I put to much in alot of times.
Anywho, I'm feeling it working after a half hour. That's when I knew to stop. I only been experiencing symptoms 7 minutes into it. And I feel that hunger. Thank God I saved that arby's till I...