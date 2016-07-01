ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
God Bud reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain God Bud.

Effects

401 people reported 3064 effects
Relaxed 69%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 40%
Uplifted 29%
Stress 40%
Pain 37%
Anxiety 29%
Insomnia 27%
Depression 27%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

580

Avatar for MaryJanesC.E.
Member since 2020
hallelujah
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Chillguy94
Member since 2020
Redecan’s godbud is great!! Super clear feeling and a very strong high.
FocusedGigglyHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for Tellybelly88
Member since 2020
good all around buzz hits hard then coasts pretty good. Tastes absolutely amazing in a joint or bongs alike
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for bigsmokeSkoden
Member since 2019
Field of view before God Bud: 135 Field of view after God Bud: 420
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Eahewitson
Member since 2019
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Rareflacko
Member since 2020
Honestly gives me a genuine good high where I can function and not have to worry about my back pain
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Sodapop25
Member since 2018
I only had half a joint. and it was packed. Like shoving oranges in a sock. I put to much in alot of times. Anywho, I'm feeling it working after a half hour. That's when I knew to stop. I only been experiencing symptoms 7 minutes into it. And I feel that hunger. Thank God I saved that arby's till I...
Hungry