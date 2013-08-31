I just picked up this strain from my favorite club in Berkeley. It's a far drive but that's beside the point. I was out of my anxiety medication and I needed something to take the edge off after work and finals, so I picked up this strain in the form of oil. I took one hit, and the rest is history. All I need is one dab of this a day and I am good to go. Probably my new favorite strain. My anxiety ceases to develop and I can relax enough to fall asleep. Perfect for people with ADHD, Insomnia, and anxiety disorder.