Godfather OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Godfather OG.

Godfather OG strain effects

Reported by 254 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Hungry

Godfather OG strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Pain
    32% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    31% of people say it helps with Stress

August 31, 2013
Surprised this strain doesn't have more reviews aha. Three good hits of this OG strand will have you feeling happy as hell and hungry as fuck. Beginner smokers beware. I normally don't give out 9's, but this is one of the best strands I ever smoked :)
January 28, 2015
I have severe insomnia, and this is hands down the best sleep med I've experienced. Immediate rush of euphoria and body high, leading to extreme relaxation and sleep. I slept through an entire night for the first time in over a year.
March 9, 2016
This is now a favorite of mine for Indica. Nothing at all in the head ... total body relaxation. Very peaceful. I had some ringing in my ears - hmmmmm. Might have been the Poppers. LOL Not like want to go to sleep, but you want to be in bed with a laptop surfing the web, playing a little quiet music like Dave Rawlings Machine. Absolutely a peaceful beautiful high.
January 5, 2015
Picked up 1/4 of this at Miramar Meds. This is one of the heaviest strains I've ever had. Didn't need to have much, and I medicate 4-5x a day. Within 10 minutes the effects were very strong. It was very difficult to think. Or move out of a comfy position. Excellent for sleeping, relaxing, munchies, just keep in mind this is a powerful couchlock strain.
January 1, 2017
I just picked up this strain from my favorite club in Berkeley. It's a far drive but that's beside the point. I was out of my anxiety medication and I needed something to take the edge off after work and finals, so I picked up this strain in the form of oil. I took one hit, and the rest is history. All I need is one dab of this a day and I am good to go. Probably my new favorite strain. My anxiety ceases to develop and I can relax enough to fall asleep. Perfect for people with ADHD, Insomnia, and anxiety disorder.
September 29, 2014
If it isn't only the 2013 cannabis cup winning 28%thc Godfather OG presented by Alpha Medic located in San Diego, I must say this is the bombest shit I've ever smoked.
May 22, 2016
By far the hardest hitting Indica I've smoked. Leaves a burning sensation in the chest but besides that this is a 5 * strain. Exotic terpy flavor. And the Shatter was like gold with a slight amber color when balled up. Definitely a night time str as in unless you are a Indica smoker mainly, like myself
May 23, 2015
BEWARE: THC JUGGERNAUT! This strain will definitely hit you like a brick, from the pungent earthy but ammonia-like aroma to the pine and spicy wood taste to the heavy sedative attributes of any great indica. The nugs ate extremely dense and clustered, with green, orange, light bro wn and white crystals protruding from all ways.
