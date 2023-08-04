God's Breath reviews
God's Breath strain effects
God's Breath strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with PTSD
E........3
August 4, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
I have only smoked this strain once and normally I will consume a strain twice before reviewing but this came in very positively. Would ask the reader to remember this is my journey with any strain I review. Your journey may very well be a very different path. This was a new strain tried at a fairly consistent sesh I have with friends. First thing we all noticed was a very smooth inhale. Then discovered this is a creeper strain. As with most strains we try the initial “hit” lasts about a 1/2 hour or thereabouts afterwards it becomes easier to pull your sh&t together if need be. We had marvelous conversation and many high stories, super chill high that pairs well with music. I have minor nagging body pain in several different joints and this strain took my mind off those. I feel this strain eases one’s mind if it is disturbed, IF YOU LET IT. I’m all about being a responsible cannabis consumer and will advocate for that and determining as much as possible to aid in the suffering of others. ✌️💨
J........3
July 17, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
I loved the high. It was very relaxing while at the same time focused. It has a unique smell that some people might pass up on just because it’s so pungent & musky. Kind of like bad breath. Hehe. It’s got hints of purple in its uniquely structured nugs but doesn’t disappoint. I used to grow at a warehouse & everyone knocked God’s Breath because of the structure & smell but it was our highest testing weed and it sure did the job & knocked us off our feet. I use it to help with my back pain, insomnia & kicked me into full blown relaxation mode after a long day at work. It’s definitely more of a body high for me but still recommended.
S........2
August 9, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I feel like this grew in God’s bare hands… very uplifting smoke but when it HITS IT HITS! Definitely added to the list of favorites, from the strains frost to its aroma it did its job! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
w........s
September 16, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
The God's Breath strain is Indica strain that's definitely in my top 10 Indica strains!!! Tastes great and heavenly.
s........8
August 6, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
1st time having this but believe me I like it I have a good body and smooth feeling and helps with my depression and anxiety but it does KO u and that's was up
k........3
September 12, 2023
Relaxed
Not too shabby, the flavor profile is sensational! Usually prefer a sativa, but this is pretty great for an indica.
a........y
June 20, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Its being southern maybe that I bought this in a dispensary in the bible belt; the name amused me. But I went home, listened to Casting Crowns as I toked on God's Breath. What if the armies of the Lord🎶 Picked up and dusted off their 🎶 I'm I'm pretty dusted. And it taste good too, reminds me of purple muscadines, but like muscadines that are flavored by the color purple.
s........o
August 29, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Just Gas, no flavors