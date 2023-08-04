stock photo similar to God's Breath
IndicaTHC 26%CBG 1%

God's Breath

aka God Breath, Gods Breath

God’s Breath is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is a robust indica that leaves your body feeling dreamy with powerful blissful calming head-to-toe body effects. God’s Breath is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us God’s Breath effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose God’s Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by unknown breeders, God’s Breath features flavors like grape, vanilla, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. God’s Breath is a fusion of sweet grape candy, vanilla, and floral pine notes that emanate from crystal powdered buds clinging loosely to the stalk. This strain blooms in hues of dark green and purple with electric orange hairs and crystal tipped trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed God’s Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

God's Breath strain effects

Feelings

Sleepy

Creative

Talkative

God's Breath strain helps with

  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • PTSD
    20% of people say it helps with PTSD
God's Breath strain reviews11

August 4, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
I have only smoked this strain once and normally I will consume a strain twice before reviewing but this came in very positively. Would ask the reader to remember this is my journey with any strain I review. Your journey may very well be a very different path. This was a new strain tried at a fairly consistent sesh I have with friends. First thing we all noticed was a very smooth inhale. Then discovered this is a creeper strain. As with most strains we try the initial “hit” lasts about a 1/2 hour or thereabouts afterwards it becomes easier to pull your sh&t together if need be. We had marvelous conversation and many high stories, super chill high that pairs well with music. I have minor nagging body pain in several different joints and this strain took my mind off those. I feel this strain eases one’s mind if it is disturbed, IF YOU LET IT. I’m all about being a responsible cannabis consumer and will advocate for that and determining as much as possible to aid in the suffering of others. ✌️💨
July 17, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I loved the high. It was very relaxing while at the same time focused. It has a unique smell that some people might pass up on just because it’s so pungent & musky. Kind of like bad breath. Hehe. It’s got hints of purple in its uniquely structured nugs but doesn’t disappoint. I used to grow at a warehouse & everyone knocked God’s Breath because of the structure & smell but it was our highest testing weed and it sure did the job & knocked us off our feet. I use it to help with my back pain, insomnia & kicked me into full blown relaxation mode after a long day at work. It’s definitely more of a body high for me but still recommended.
August 9, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
I feel like this grew in God’s bare hands… very uplifting smoke but when it HITS IT HITS! Definitely added to the list of favorites, from the strains frost to its aroma it did its job! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
