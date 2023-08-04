I have only smoked this strain once and normally I will consume a strain twice before reviewing but this came in very positively. Would ask the reader to remember this is my journey with any strain I review. Your journey may very well be a very different path. This was a new strain tried at a fairly consistent sesh I have with friends. First thing we all noticed was a very smooth inhale. Then discovered this is a creeper strain. As with most strains we try the initial “hit” lasts about a 1/2 hour or thereabouts afterwards it becomes easier to pull your sh&t together if need be. We had marvelous conversation and many high stories, super chill high that pairs well with music. I have minor nagging body pain in several different joints and this strain took my mind off those. I feel this strain eases one’s mind if it is disturbed, IF YOU LET IT. I’m all about being a responsible cannabis consumer and will advocate for that and determining as much as possible to aid in the suffering of others. ✌️💨