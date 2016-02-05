ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. God's Bubba
  4. Reviews

God's Bubba reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain God's Bubba.

Reviews

10

Avatar for KyleFromVanIsle
Member since 2015
A nice strain. It's a clean, steady buzz - good for all things chill. As the effects wear down, it will be nappy time! I've had two batches recently, both times I've been happy with my purchase. Jordan Of The Islands is always a good choice.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for AirplaneTire
Member since 2017
Out like a light.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Polecatt613
Member since 2013
Great strain with heavy narcotic effect.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for MikeRoss999
Member since 2015
Smooth and relaxing; great for pain and relaxing
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of God's BubbaUser uploaded image of God's Bubba
Avatar for joagnew33
Member since 2017
How much THC is in it?
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for karldenkins
Member since 2015
This is the bubba God himself would smoke. LOVE IT
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for grace1448
Member since 2016
One of my favourite strains. Thankfully this doesn't put me to sleep like almost all other indicas do. I always achieve a nice head buzz with God's Bubba.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for samkol1
Member since 2016
although it helped with sleep, I feel that I had to smoke too much in order to get sleepy. took away some aches and pains instantly
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed