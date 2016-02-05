Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain God's Bubba.
Reviews
10
KyleFromVanIsle
Member since 2015
A nice strain. It's a clean, steady buzz - good for all things chill. As the effects wear down, it will be nappy time!
I've had two batches recently, both times I've been happy with my purchase.
Jordan Of The Islands is always a good choice.