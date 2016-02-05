ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. God's Bubba
  • Leafly flower of God's Bubba

Indica

God's Bubba

God's Bubba

Bred by Jordan of the Islands, God’s Bubba is an indica cross between two hefty parent strains, God Bud and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. Potency, a compact stature, and heavy harvests are what these breeders aimed for, to the delight of commercial growers and consumers with stubbornly high tolerances. Indica lovers will appreciate the tranquilizing qualities God’s Bubba has to offer, especially those treating pain and insomnia. 

Reviews

11

Show all

Avatar for samkol1
Member since 2016
although it helped with sleep, I feel that I had to smoke too much in order to get sleepy. took away some aches and pains instantly
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for KyleFromVanIsle
Member since 2015
A nice strain. It's a clean, steady buzz - good for all things chill. As the effects wear down, it will be nappy time! I've had two batches recently, both times I've been happy with my purchase. Jordan Of The Islands is always a good choice.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for AirplaneTire
Member since 2017
Out like a light.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for MikeRoss999
Member since 2015
Smooth and relaxing; great for pain and relaxing
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for karldenkins
Member since 2015
This is the bubba God himself would smoke. LOVE IT
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
God Bud
parent
Strain
God's Bubba

Photos

User uploaded image of God's BubbaUser uploaded image of God's Bubba
New Strains Alert: White Smurf, Arctic Sun, Titan’s Haze, God’s Bubba, and More
New Strains Alert: White Smurf, Arctic Sun, Titan’s Haze, God’s Bubba, and More