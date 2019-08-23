We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 63%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 48%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 34%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 33%
Pain 31%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 4%
Reviews
bluestdreams
Member since 2017
Heavy hitter great for relaxing, meditation, and chilling out watching netflix. Picked up an 1/8th from my local guy and it was just 1 fat ass nug. Stoked, I ran up and smoked 2 bowls with my boyfriend and munched through half our new groceries and watched naruto and did tarot readings. Great for my...
Lives up to its Name. This is my first time smoking. I felt the effects pretty soon. After a few hits I started to "unclench". As a military retiree, I have to...adjust, to civilian life. Where I usually feel anxious around crowds among other things, now I feel much more relaxed. Again, I am a new s...
I’m not sure why everyone is ranting and raving about this strain. I smoked like four hits of this yesterday and did not feel high in the traditional sense. Then, today, it did what most heavy hitters do; it dried out my eyes and nose like they were in the Sahara desert. Not only that but all day I ...