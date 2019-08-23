ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
God's Gift reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain God's Gift.

Effects

828 people reported 6228 effects
Relaxed 63%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 48%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 34%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 33%
Pain 31%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 4%

Reviews

Avatar for bluestdreams
Member since 2017
Heavy hitter great for relaxing, meditation, and chilling out watching netflix. Picked up an 1/8th from my local guy and it was just 1 fat ass nug. Stoked, I ran up and smoked 2 bowls with my boyfriend and munched through half our new groceries and watched naruto and did tarot readings. Great for my...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Lil-Lucas
Member since 2020
It's very good in a cart, jus bought for 40 bucks and it got me fried fried
HappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for MrSpliffington
Member since 2020
I like the everything about it. lol. Best at the end of a hard day’s work or midway through your party time. lol only thing is my packaging said it’s a Sativa. But oh well.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Duzitreelymatter
Member since 2018
Lives up to its Name. This is my first time smoking. I felt the effects pretty soon. After a few hits I started to "unclench". As a military retiree, I have to...adjust, to civilian life. Where I usually feel anxious around crowds among other things, now I feel much more relaxed. Again, I am a new s...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Avatar for Nessienoodkem
Member since 2019
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for YoelBenEmmanuel
Member since 2019
I needed a good chill indica and this muthafckn strain did the trick! Got it at MetroMeds best dispensary in the valley!
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for CocoaKitten12
Member since 2018
I’m not sure why everyone is ranting and raving about this strain. I smoked like four hits of this yesterday and did not feel high in the traditional sense. Then, today, it did what most heavy hitters do; it dried out my eyes and nose like they were in the Sahara desert. Not only that but all day I ...
Sleepy