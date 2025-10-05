Gogurtz is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Runtz x Cap Junky. This is a Runtz-forward strain, blending the berry and citrus of Runtz with the earthy, chemical zing of Cap Junky. Despite its genetics, this strain has uplifting and talkative effects; medical patients may find help with symptoms of anxiety and eye pressure. Gogurtz plants generally flower in around 65 days, and provide moderate yields; this strain is best suited to indoor environments with experienced growers. Buds grow into dense, nugget-like formations that express shades of green and purple under milky white trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gogurtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.