- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
a........x
November 30, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
good strain currently got a fat j of it n it’s a good flavor nice mainly in the head high but also a lil uplifting definitely a w strain tho n after a while ts feels good asf i’m gone but hy get it after u gone feel a lil tired but at da same time i’m smokin dis at night so idk