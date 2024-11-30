Gold Bars
aka Gold Barz
Gold Bars effects are mostly calming.
Gold Bars potency is higher THC than average.
Gold Bars is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Melon Bar and Heavy Eye. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gold Bars is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, the average price of Gold Bars typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Gold Bars’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gold Bars, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Gold BarsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Gold Bars strain effects
Gold Bars strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gold Bars products near you
Similar to Gold Bars near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—