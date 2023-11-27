Gold Member reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gold Member.
Gold Member strain effects
Gold Member strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
H........5
November 27, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is a good chill you out before bed strain. Not one you’d wanna do in the morning unless you wanna be slumped all day.
k........n
November 25, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
A high without feeling too high. Smooth easy to smoke relaxes you without feeling too sleepy!