Golden Gas reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Golden Gas.

Golden Gas strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Happy

Golden Gas strain helps with

  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression

February 3, 2024
Flavor is spot on golden goat with a kick of citrus and diesel will get again may even grow this one/
January 13, 2024
I'll buy again
August 21, 2023
Very relaxing
2 days ago
this strain got me fried first couple hits rolled in a sheet the wood both times was a great smoke. no lie💯
October 16, 2024
I picked up a Golden Gas pheno that was Golden Goat x GMO instead of Gas so not exactly the same but this is all i see here so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Either way, love it. If you happen to stumble across the GMO variety, it pretty much tastes/smells like a sweeter slightly spicier GMO. Indica dominant but fine for daytime use as long as you don't go ham on it. Great before bed if you do.
August 25, 2024
Golden Gas may indeed be the G.O.A.T. for me . It has uplifted effects and glorious euphoria. It’s a tingly head buzz upfront and a cerebral Valium at the tail end with all the other before mentioned in between. I’d say my favorite thing about this wonderful strain is the flavor . Looks good , smells good, great high , but that taste ……. Man ! It just is hard to beat a real diesel tasting strain and this one has perfect blend of fruit notes to smooth it out . It’s gassy . It’s smooth fruity with a big lung expansion. It even has a GDP taste right as smoke hits the very back of your tongue . Try it if ever presented the chance .

