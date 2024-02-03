Golden Gas may indeed be the G.O.A.T. for me . It has uplifted effects and glorious euphoria. It’s a tingly head buzz upfront and a cerebral Valium at the tail end with all the other before mentioned in between. I’d say my favorite thing about this wonderful strain is the flavor . Looks good , smells good, great high , but that taste ……. Man ! It just is hard to beat a real diesel tasting strain and this one has perfect blend of fruit notes to smooth it out . It’s gassy . It’s smooth fruity with a big lung expansion. It even has a GDP taste right as smoke hits the very back of your tongue . Try it if ever presented the chance .