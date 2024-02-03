stock photo similar to Golden Gas
HybridTHC 29%CBG 1%

Golden Gas

Golden Gas is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Golden Goat and Gas. This strain is a fruity and gassy hybrid that has a tropical and diesel flavor. Golden Gas is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Golden Gas effects include euphoric, energetic, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Golden Gas when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Glass House Farms, Golden Gas features flavors like diesel, citrus, and pineapple. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Golden Gas typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a bright and potent hybrid that can uplift your mood and stimulate your senses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Golden Gas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Golden Gas strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Happy

Golden Gas strain helps with

  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
Golden Gas strain reviews6

February 3, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Flavor is spot on golden goat with a kick of citrus and diesel will get again may even grow this one/
January 13, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
I'll buy again
August 21, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Very relaxing
