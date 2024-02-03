Golden Gas
Golden Gas is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Golden Goat and Gas. This strain is a fruity and gassy hybrid that has a tropical and diesel flavor. Golden Gas is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Golden Gas effects include euphoric, energetic, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Golden Gas when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Glass House Farms, Golden Gas features flavors like diesel, citrus, and pineapple. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Golden Gas typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a bright and potent hybrid that can uplift your mood and stimulate your senses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Golden Gas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
