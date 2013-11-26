We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 61%
Uplifted 54%
Euphoric 53%
Relaxed 44%
Energetic 44%
Stress 38%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 26%
Pain 23%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%
Reviews
1,218
Mintysloth
Member since 2020
Golden Goat was the first strain I ever purchased at a medical dispensary. I haven't tried too many different strains yet but this is a frontrunner by far when it comes to my favorite strain. I was HELLA surprised after about 5 minutes after smoking I felt like a bolt of electricity just sparked in ...
This strain gave me horrible anxiety and made me super paranoid. I normally never get anxiety or paranoia from any weed, but I definitely did with this one. It was awful. I also felt like I had taken straight speed, like nasty caffeine diet pills. I definitely do not recommend this one.
One of my all time favorites and a very underrated strain! I was cleaning like crazy after 30 minutes. This was followed by an easy feeling that lasted for an hour. This strand didn’t have a crash which was nice not to have to go through. Highly recommend for a morning/noon smoke!
This is Vireo Health medical dispensary's secret strain for all "Red Label" brands (FS vape, edibles, ect.). They won't be the strain but they put up (plagiarized) a poster with the exact same graphics and info as on Leafly's Golden Goat page.