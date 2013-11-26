ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Golden Goat
  4. Reviews

Golden Goat reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Golden Goat.

Effects

Show all

882 people reported 6775 effects
Happy 61%
Uplifted 54%
Euphoric 53%
Relaxed 44%
Energetic 44%
Stress 38%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 26%
Pain 23%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

1,218

Avatar for Mintysloth
Member since 2020
Golden Goat was the first strain I ever purchased at a medical dispensary. I haven't tried too many different strains yet but this is a frontrunner by far when it comes to my favorite strain. I was HELLA surprised after about 5 minutes after smoking I felt like a bolt of electricity just sparked in ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Swirlyyyy
Member since 2020
Just a really feel good strain. Felt so energized and happy, perfect for a nice day outside!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for LyraSnowpaw
Member since 2020
Like a mouthful of flowers. Feels calm, content, and happy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Losingemily
Member since 2020
This strain gave me horrible anxiety and made me super paranoid. I normally never get anxiety or paranoia from any weed, but I definitely did with this one. It was awful. I also felt like I had taken straight speed, like nasty caffeine diet pills. I definitely do not recommend this one.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Energetic
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Golden Goat
User uploaded image of Golden Goat
User uploaded image of Golden Goat
User uploaded image of Golden Goat
User uploaded image of Golden Goat
User uploaded image of Golden Goat
User uploaded image of Golden Goat
more photos
Avatar for stonermom098
Member since 2020
One of my all time favorites and a very underrated strain! I was cleaning like crazy after 30 minutes. This was followed by an easy feeling that lasted for an hour. This strand didn’t have a crash which was nice not to have to go through. Highly recommend for a morning/noon smoke!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for JazzViper
Member since 2020
This is Vireo Health medical dispensary's secret strain for all "Red Label" brands (FS vape, edibles, ect.). They won't be the strain but they put up (plagiarized) a poster with the exact same graphics and info as on Leafly's Golden Goat page.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for Kells190
Member since 2019
Just lit a fat joint of Gg and it tastes great super smooth definitely would recommend the high is uplifting I would recommend use during the day or morning enjoy!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Kanehkate
Member since 2019
Smooth onset energizing, euphoria inducing, long lasting. Worth the money hard to find but worth it. One of the top three I would choose all time which is saying something
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedTalkative