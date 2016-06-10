ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Golden Panda reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Golden Panda.

Reviews

19

Avatar for 4High2times0
Member since 2018
This strain came quad nugs smelled like pineapple candy look like nug happiness and smelled like gods vagina top shelf shit
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Choice93
Member since 2018
It was a very pungent but relaxing strand very nice would recommend
feelings
Avatar for monstapuss
Member since 2015
Definitely gaining an appreciation for this strain! Didn’t initially think it did much, but then realized I’d cleaned, played w/ the dogs &amp; made food for my sexy (this makes him even sexier) man. Sorry... i just smoked a bowl &amp; feeling it (a creeper). This makes the mind go to fun places!...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
Avatar for JoPeaches
Member since 2013
I’ve fallen in love. I suffer with PTSD, BiPolar along with chronic pain. Being truly happy is a struggle, I’m giggling with this strain which allows me take my mind off the hook, a breather.
feelings
Photos

User uploaded image of Golden PandaUser uploaded image of Golden Panda
Avatar for KuraiKazumi
Member since 2017
I typically deal with depression, anxiety, and chronic pain. This strain was on sale so I thought I would try it, and it was a really good choice. It helped my body relax, relieved my anxiety/depression, and definitely got me stoned and it let's you watch netflix all night but still have the energy ...
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for melodyblu
Member since 2017
I like this. Currently dealing with my monthly curse so I needed something to take the edge off of these cramps &amp; help ward off my fatigue. I had a pre-roll (3 hits). This high is light but my body feels light, not stuck in the couch. But I feel nice.
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for DylanRus11
Member since 2017
The strength is feeling like the hulk just laied hands on you smells great and tastes great I highly recommend this for a kicked back high
feelings
ArousedFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for vaneesha.rios
Member since 2016
this strain was wonderful. i love that it made my body relaxed. i slept well. it was a purely a body high. it was nice!
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy