Definitely gaining an appreciation for this strain! Didn’t initially think it did much, but then realized I’d cleaned, played w/ the dogs & made food for my sexy (this makes him even sexier) man.
Sorry... i just smoked a bowl & feeling it (a creeper). This makes the mind go to fun places!...
I typically deal with depression, anxiety, and chronic pain. This strain was on sale so I thought I would try it, and it was a really good choice. It helped my body relax, relieved my anxiety/depression, and definitely got me stoned and it let's you watch netflix all night but still have the energy ...
I like this. Currently dealing with my monthly curse so I needed something to take the edge off of these cramps & help ward off my fatigue. I had a pre-roll (3 hits). This high is light but my body feels light, not stuck in the couch. But I feel nice.