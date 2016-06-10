ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Golden Panda
  • Leafly flower of Golden Panda

Hybrid

Golden Panda

Golden Panda

Gold Panda is a cross between Golden Pineapple and Gold Nugget. This sativa-dominant hybrid has the earthiness and trichome production of Girl Scout Cookies, with light green buds that pack rich tropical and spicy notes. Like other Kush derivatives, this strain is built to fight physical discomfort, showing powerful body effects stilted by a luminous mental state brought forward by its recessive Jack Herer genetics. 

Reviews

20

Show all

Avatar for GreenLife
Member since 2011
This is one of my favorites, we did a sweet review while smoking this strain. it was definetly a deep crystal heavy hitter that had us lifted as a team, the creative ideas where flowing and we had pretty good energy. I think we hit up 3-4 locations for the sohot that night. Check out the review at m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Gladshire
Member since 2016
I bought a half ounce of this stuff recently. It's a change from the usual Blue Dream or Skywalker, but a good change. Strong mind high with minimal tiredness and laziness often associated with the Indica side of hybrids. I would definitely recommend it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for GreenLife
Member since 2011
Golden Panda is an excellent strain that offers me a creative social high followed by some of the most epic munchies iv ever experienced. With smooth buttery undertones hints of pine and bright green sugar covered buds this is definitively a unique strain that offers allot of stress relief. - DJ
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for vonita
Member since 2016
says a ativa dominant but I beg to differ. ...this shyt had me on my back stuck to the couch
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for vaneesha.rios
Member since 2016
this strain was wonderful. i love that it made my body relaxed. i slept well. it was a purely a body high. it was nice!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Golden Pineapple
parent
Strain
Golden Panda

Photos

User uploaded image of Golden PandaUser uploaded image of Golden Panda
New Strains Alert: Sour Bubba, Golden Panda, Silverfalls Kush, and More
New Strains Alert: Sour Bubba, Golden Panda, Silverfalls Kush, and More