y........e
January 10, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
I got stoner after tasted it.everything around me still has moving can hear any sound clear but just my body can't move. Is this Hybrid?for me,it is full indica. Most sleepy no anxious anymore. Golddust is good for relaxing.
j........l
May 1, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I love this strain because it was absolutely indica leaning. I was starving and all of my nausea GONE. This made eating something enjoyable and helps me. I usually eat very strictly because of dietary needs to help my body heal in anyway I can, I never have an appetite I find it hard to keep track of eating. I can sleep and it really helps with pain.
r........s
September 3, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
The only Gold Dust I knew was a wrestler. This strain definitely pins you down for a 123 count. Taste good and has the indica effect of reducing your worries. 9/10
t........n
September 22, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Relaxed
Absolutely delicious, left me happy and relaxed
2........k
January 31, 2025
Focused
Relaxed
This smoke is beautiful. The buds are minty green with dark green and purple hues and covered in trichomes. Beautiful bud, but does not grind down well in terms of yield after grinding. The taste is a slightly sweet chemical taste that matches the chemical diesely smell. The smoke is smooth and milky. The high is relaxing while still being productive great daytime strain when you have chores to get done. Review of Goldust by Perpetual in MA.