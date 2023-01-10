stock photo similar to Goldust
Goldust
Goldust is a 2022 strain from Exotic Genetix, crossing Rainbow Runtz x Scotty 2 Hotty.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to GoldustOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Goldust strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Goldust products near you
Similar to Goldust near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Goldust strain reviews7
Read all reviews
y........e
January 10, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
j........l
May 1, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
r........s
September 3, 2023
Euphoric
Happy