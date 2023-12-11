Golosa reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Golosa.
Golosa strain effects
Golosa strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........7
December 11, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Sleepy
Uplifted
I like it, I have been experimenting my way through different strains to help with pain management while waiting for an upcoming surgery. I personally know the harvester of this plant- and I think she tastes amazing, smokes very smooth and leaves you with an overall chill high. It does help with pain management, but not the BEST I've used; however, I do think it helps more with inflammation, as I can feel the pressure reducing while using the strain. It is more of a euphoric and chill high.