I like it, I have been experimenting my way through different strains to help with pain management while waiting for an upcoming surgery. I personally know the harvester of this plant- and I think she tastes amazing, smokes very smooth and leaves you with an overall chill high. It does help with pain management, but not the BEST I've used; however, I do think it helps more with inflammation, as I can feel the pressure reducing while using the strain. It is more of a euphoric and chill high.