Golosa is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grapefruit and Blueberry, which was then crossed with Bay 11. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Golosa is a Spanish word that means sweet-toothed, greedy, or tempting, and it suits this strain well because of its delicious and fruity flavors and aromas. Golosa has a dark and jet-black color that makes it stand out from other strains, and it has a high THC level of 26%, which makes it very potent and narcotic. Golosa is an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a strong and relaxing high that can help with stress, pain, and insomnia. Leafly customers tell us Golosa effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Golosa when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Delicious Seeds, Golosa features flavors like grapefruit, green mango, peppermint, coffee, and licorice. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Golosa typically ranges from €14 to €110 per seed, depending on the quantity. Golosa is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Golosa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.