Goo reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Goo.

Effects

115 people reported 996 effects
Relaxed 73%
Sleepy 52%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 41%
Hungry 40%
Stress 44%
Pain 39%
Insomnia 37%
Lack of appetite 26%
Depression 26%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 5%

Reviews

165

Avatar for Slickshot
Member since 2017
I love this strain. If I am not sitting down already, I'd better be close to something to sit or lie on. I am no good at describing taste in any meaningful way so I won't comment on that. The immediate effect is overwhelming body heaviness and a very strong urge to go to sleep right this second. S...
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for NuWisdom
Member since 2018
Yum!! I just Vaped a Rove Mountain Goo cartridge and wow! This strain is great! I'm pretty high right now. I feel super relaxed and kinda heavy. Potent indica strain. Super good for stress and insomnia. Great for the mind and body! Pick some up!
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for drewdeezus
Member since 2017
Oooey gooey, this will have you feeling nice and loose. Definitely an end of the day unwinder, body will feel jello-ey and very smooth head high 9/10
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for Badgerboy
Member since 2016
nice strain very relaxing high without the major couchlock ya can get with other indicas. Great for stress relief and those who are anxious. Has an amazing smell of lovely sweet berries. I'd definitely recommend at least trying it i like it. its just not top shelf quality like GG4 or whatever but ve...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Photos

Avatar for Galbraith855
Member since 2018
This strand is amazing and I love the reef It’s a great atmosphere and my favorite is David He is very knowledgeable
Reported
feelings
Uplifted
Avatar for brother61
Member since 2018
Very Very good strain. went back Herbal Wellness Center and bought more. Excellent Indica
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MurplePuffcake
Member since 2015
Amazing strain to relax with, tastes very good on the bong🙏🏽.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Italianrose51
Member since 2018
Really good at night , to help with sleep , Thanks Reef for the suggestion to try it.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy