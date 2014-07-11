We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 73%
Sleepy 52%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 41%
Hungry 40%
Stress 44%
Pain 39%
Insomnia 37%
Lack of appetite 26%
Depression 26%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 5%
Reviews
165
Slickshot
Member since 2017
I love this strain. If I am not sitting down already, I'd better be close to something to sit or lie on. I am no good at describing taste in any meaningful way so I won't comment on that.
The immediate effect is overwhelming body heaviness and a very strong urge to go to sleep right this second. S...
Yum!! I just Vaped a Rove Mountain Goo cartridge and wow! This strain is great! I'm pretty high right now. I feel super relaxed and kinda heavy. Potent indica strain. Super good for stress and insomnia.
Great for the mind and body! Pick some up!
nice strain very relaxing high without the major couchlock ya can get with other indicas. Great for stress relief and those who are anxious. Has an amazing smell of lovely sweet berries. I'd definitely recommend at least trying it i like it. its just not top shelf quality like GG4 or whatever but ve...