Indica

4.3 167 reviews

Goo

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 167 reviews

Goo

Goo, not to be confused with Afgoo, is an 80% indica strain that mixes a sweet-tasting Blueberry with the hashy, resinous Hindu Kush. Deep physical relaxation is coupled with slight cerebral energy, delivered alongside a fruity, blueberry flavor with earthy and sour notes. You may begin to feel pangs of hunger settle in with this indica, making it a suitable medicine for those needing appetite boost. Patients treating insomnia, pain, and muscle spasms may also find relief in the heavy, sedating effects Goo has to offer. Cultivators should harvest Goo after a 7 to 8 week flowering time indoors or in early October for outdoor gardens.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

115 people reported 996 effects
Relaxed 73%
Sleepy 52%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 41%
Hungry 40%
Stress 44%
Pain 39%
Insomnia 37%
Lack of appetite 26%
Depression 26%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

167

Avatar for aodyssey
Member since 2014
This strain is amazing, I didn't realize it's CBD content was so high. Upon opening it smelled wonderful, it's very dank and sweet, the way you want weed to smell. So it implies it was grown and kept properly as well. The taste through papers was powerfully sweet, like berries, I couldn't put my fin...
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for lorax0420
Member since 2014
Good strain for a heavy indica. A dispensary near me has blueberry which is my favorite but they charge high prices so I tried Goo at a different dispensary and it's very similar enough to substitute it. Currently one of my favorite strains. When my brain is too active I smoke this and it helps calm...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Luna1177
Member since 2016
One of my favorites for escaping into a canopy of relaxation and wonder. Nice to smoke outside with a cup of coffee enjoying the trees and flowers. Relaxing the outdoors definitely stimulates the mental psychoactive aspects of the strain. My body melts but is still functional. Very fuzzy type of bod...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for k8loftus
Member since 2015
This is one of my go to basic strains for sleep. It's got all the qualities you'd want in a bud. It's a great indica to have around to de stress or help with insomnia. It's an easy going strain that can be used for multiple ailments.
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for NuWisdom
Member since 2018
Yum!! I just Vaped a Rove Mountain Goo cartridge and wow! This strain is great! I'm pretty high right now. I feel super relaxed and kinda heavy. Potent indica strain. Super good for stress and insomnia. Great for the mind and body! Pick some up!
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Strain
Goo
Strain child
Jah Goo
child

Products with Goo

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Critical Kush, Space Needle, Goo, Golden Pineapple, and Rocky Mountain High
