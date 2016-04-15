Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I suffer from extremely bad back pain and anxiety, and was recommended this strain by a dispensary employee at King Chronic. It works WONDERS for me and leaves me relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Don't smoke a lot if you don't want to take a nap! A few hits alleviates my pain, so a few buds lasts a long ...
A go to strain when your stressed out and just want a nice happy relaxing night. Chills you out and makes everything better. The one downside is that it does have weed hangover effect the next day. Takes a while to get going and climb out of your bliss cocoon.
💦🍓🍇 as the name suggests gooberry is a lovely flower with tight dense nugs, pungent smell, a flavor between Earth Berry and gas or when I call my favorite! Definitely a winner and not overly sweet for my gassy taste buds. All around great medicine. From just relaxing to deep thinking this will ge...