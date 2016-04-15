ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Gooberry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gooberry.

Reviews

38

Avatar for RostiaStoned
Member since 2019
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepy
Avatar for bruhkakke
Member since 2019
I suffer from extremely bad back pain and anxiety, and was recommended this strain by a dispensary employee at King Chronic. It works WONDERS for me and leaves me relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Don't smoke a lot if you don't want to take a nap! A few hits alleviates my pain, so a few buds lasts a long ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
Avatar for Dr_Dro
Member since 2019
A go to strain when your stressed out and just want a nice happy relaxing night. Chills you out and makes everything better. The one downside is that it does have weed hangover effect the next day. Takes a while to get going and climb out of your bliss cocoon.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for TakenHoodie420
Member since 2019
Nice strain! Love it! Relaxes my anxiety and tastes yummy!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Tarkington
Member since 2018
euphoric and super laid back. good for just kickin it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for AegisArtNW
Member since 2018
I tried to leave a review while smoking this and couldn't remember how. so I went to find snacks instead. Then I just smiled for a while. My back hurts less. Its time for bed. :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for BowlsOPlenty
Member since 2018
💦🍓🍇 as the name suggests gooberry is a lovely flower with tight dense nugs, pungent smell, a flavor between Earth Berry and gas or when I call my favorite! Definitely a winner and not overly sweet for my gassy taste buds. All around great medicine. From just relaxing to deep thinking this will ge...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for nwcanna
Member since 2018
Perfect strain! All around pleasure to smoke! Great taste and great high! Perfect for insomniacs! This one is in my top 5.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy