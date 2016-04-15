ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Gooberry is an indica-dominant strain descended from legendary parents Afgoo and Blueberry. This fruity, spicy strain will leave you giggling on your couch with its high THC content. Consumers highly recommend this strain for night time use to treat pain and insomnia, and it's sure to leave you with the munchies. Like most indicas, Gooberry will flower in 7-9 weeks with a short, bushy structure. 

Avatar for OtterOtaku
Member since 2015
Again, another entry into my favorite strains. Don't pass this one up!! Initial thoughts upon smoking this strain: The onset of this strain brings around a warming sensation that centralizes in a point on the forehead. This then spreads to create what I explain as a sauna towel wrapped around the h...
ArousedEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for LeroyBrown420
Member since 2015
Interested thing about this cut. It has a great get things done Sativa buzz. However, the more you consume the more sedating she becomes. Great looking buds, decent smell, squishy, good flavor, slightly harsh. Fantastic med overall, not a super strong Indica, energetic Sativa traits at lower dosages...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for annabeanOG
Member since 2017
This is the love strain. Unpleasant thoughts that I usually dwell on when I smoke sativas are seen from a more objective point of view and they are no longer bothersome. It makes you feel euphoric without being overly energized (similar to mania) and instead makes you feel relaxed from the head d...
Euphoric
Avatar for Consistent
Member since 2016
Outstanding!!<3 I love this giggles and watching funny videos online. I lost my shit laughing like I start crying because I giggled myself to death. I am super happy to get my hands on this Gooberry goodness! :S
ArousedCreativeFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for katsonthemoon
Member since 2017
Very good for insomnia. I slept like a baby last night. Made me feel light and my back pain mostly went away.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Afgoo
Blueberry
Gooberry
9 Pound Hammer
