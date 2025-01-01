Gorilla Face
Gorilla Face is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue and Face Off OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gorilla Face is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Advanced Seeds, the average price of Gorilla Face typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Gorilla Face’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Face, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
