Gorilla Face is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue and Face Off OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gorilla Face is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Advanced Seeds, the average price of Gorilla Face typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Gorilla Face's effects, flavors, and medical uses.