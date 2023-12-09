Gorilla Lemon Fire is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sticky Zkittlez Glue and Lemon Pie. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gorilla Lemon Fire is a potent and flavorful strain that has a spicy, fruity flavor and an herbal, gassy aroma. This strain is known to alleviate insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, and can leave patients feeling blissful and sleepy. Gorilla Lemon Fire is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Lemon Fire effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gorilla Lemon Fire when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Homegrown Cannabis Co., Gorilla Lemon Fire features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gorilla Lemon Fire typically ranges from $32-$39 per pack of six seeds. Gorilla Lemon Fire is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Lemon Fire, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.