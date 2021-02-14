ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Gorilla Punch

HybridTHC 19%
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Gorilla Puch is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing GG4 and Clementine. Smoking this strain will boost your mood while relieving unwanted stress. Gorilla Punch has a fresh flavor profile that is floral and fruity. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and pain.

