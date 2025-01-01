Behold Gorittlez, a mysterious cross of GG#4 and The Original Z (which, yes, may otherwise be known as a certain candy...). We came across Gorittlez as a parent in Cookies' hot new Medellin cross, ZZ4 (Gorittlez x Medellin). If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorittlez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.