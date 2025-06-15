Graham Cracker
Graham Cracker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Girl Scout Cookies and True OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Graham Cracker is a strain that was created by Harvest, a Florida-based company that produces high-quality cannabis products using organic and clean green-certified farming techniques. Graham Cracker is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Graham Cracker effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Graham Cracker when dealing with symptoms associated with headaches, mood swings, and stress. Bred by Harvest, Graham Cracker features flavors like woody, spicy/herbal, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. The average price of Graham Cracker typically ranges from $35-$40 per eighth. If you’re looking for a mild and soothing hybrid strain with a complex flavor profile, Graham Cracker might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Graham Cracker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
