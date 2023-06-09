Granddaddy Pluto reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Granddaddy Pluto.
Granddaddy Pluto strain effects
Granddaddy Pluto strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
j........1
June 9, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
This is a great strain. surprisingly halfway between energizing and calming. It's got a good balance of energizing your mind while calming your body down.
l........t
November 14, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
(edit - Review is for the Cookies strain Grandaddy Pluto...spelled with 3d's, not 4. It's a London Pound Cake 75 x Pluto cross...oops.) I could only find this as a Cookies ™ vape cartridge. But for a natural terps cart and price...this strain hits like a mofo! I got this wonderful tasting and smelling strain as a 1g cart. The taste is strange but wonderful, grapy, minty sweet, berryish, has a Rosehip jam (which I love) sort of taste as well, as maybe a bit of tea...not really good at describing tastes. But it is very very pleasing on the palate. Now the high. Four five nice hits from this cart will get me there, and I have a decent tolerance. Super relaxed, euphoric, even tingly after few hits. Overall, this might be the best natural terp cart I ever vaped. This is my second cart I bought of this strain from them. Tastes awesome, can be vaped anywhere anytime as there's no smell due to natural terps. And it hits like a mofo. Great indica hybrid, wanna try flower, never seen it in WA. 😎👌💨
s........8
October 21, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great indica
v........y
June 30, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
makes you really tingly and good chill mind high
T........e
October 14, 2023
Relaxed
Found a seed in a bag from the dispensary. Started it, put it in my garden and God made it grow very nicely. Sticky and sweet with a body and head buzz for me.
q........3
September 11, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
I bought this strain a few days ago. So far, it's absolutely amazing. It takes about 4-5 hits for me to feel the full effect. I def recommend to more experienced users.
r........9
September 6, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
This is my go to. It's definitely different than granddaddy purple. Super great for anxiety and pain, and doesn't knock me out.
x........o
September 8, 2023
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Very helpful good buds good smell good smoke great high