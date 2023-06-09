Granddaddy Pluto reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Granddaddy Pluto.

write a review

Granddaddy Pluto strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Euphoric

Granddaddy Pluto strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Muscle spasms
    20% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms

Granddaddy Pluto reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
June 9, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Hungry
This is a great strain. surprisingly halfway between energizing and calming. It's got a good balance of energizing your mind while calming your body down.
3 people found this helpful
November 14, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
(edit - Review is for the Cookies strain Grandaddy Pluto...spelled with 3d's, not 4. It's a London Pound Cake 75 x Pluto cross...oops.) I could only find this as a Cookies ™ vape cartridge. But for a natural terps cart and price...this strain hits like a mofo! I got this wonderful tasting and smelling strain as a 1g cart. The taste is strange but wonderful, grapy, minty sweet, berryish, has a Rosehip jam (which I love) sort of taste as well, as maybe a bit of tea...not really good at describing tastes. But it is very very pleasing on the palate. Now the high. Four five nice hits from this cart will get me there, and I have a decent tolerance. Super relaxed, euphoric, even tingly after few hits. Overall, this might be the best natural terp cart I ever vaped. This is my second cart I bought of this strain from them. Tastes awesome, can be vaped anywhere anytime as there's no smell due to natural terps. And it hits like a mofo. Great indica hybrid, wanna try flower, never seen it in WA. 😎👌💨
3 people found this helpful
October 21, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Great indica
2 people found this helpful
June 30, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Tingly
makes you really tingly and good chill mind high
1 person found this helpful
October 14, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Found a seed in a bag from the dispensary. Started it, put it in my garden and God made it grow very nicely. Sticky and sweet with a body and head buzz for me.
1 person found this helpful
September 11, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
I bought this strain a few days ago. So far, it's absolutely amazing. It takes about 4-5 hits for me to feel the full effect. I def recommend to more experienced users.
September 6, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
This is my go to. It's definitely different than granddaddy purple. Super great for anxiety and pain, and doesn't knock me out.
September 8, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Dry eyes
Very helpful good buds good smell good smoke great high

Buy strains with similar effects to Granddaddy Pluto

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...