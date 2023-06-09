(edit - Review is for the Cookies strain Grandaddy Pluto...spelled with 3d's, not 4. It's a London Pound Cake 75 x Pluto cross...oops.) I could only find this as a Cookies ™ vape cartridge. But for a natural terps cart and price...this strain hits like a mofo! I got this wonderful tasting and smelling strain as a 1g cart. The taste is strange but wonderful, grapy, minty sweet, berryish, has a Rosehip jam (which I love) sort of taste as well, as maybe a bit of tea...not really good at describing tastes. But it is very very pleasing on the palate. Now the high. Four five nice hits from this cart will get me there, and I have a decent tolerance. Super relaxed, euphoric, even tingly after few hits. Overall, this might be the best natural terp cart I ever vaped. This is my second cart I bought of this strain from them. Tastes awesome, can be vaped anywhere anytime as there's no smell due to natural terps. And it hits like a mofo. Great indica hybrid, wanna try flower, never seen it in WA. 😎👌💨