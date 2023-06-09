stock photo similar to Granddaddy Pluto
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Granddaddy Pluto

Granddaddy Pluto is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato #33 and Triangle Kush. This strain is a potent and loud smoke that delivers a heavy body high and a cerebral buzz. Granddaddy Pluto is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Granddaddy Pluto effects include sleepy, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Granddaddy Pluto when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics and obtained by Gashouse, Granddaddy Pluto features flavors like blueberry, tobacco, and violet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Granddaddy Pluto typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Granddaddy Pluto buds are dense and frosty, with hints of purple and orange hairs. This strain is not yet popular and not recommended for beginners due to its high THC content and strong effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Granddaddy Pluto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Granddaddy Pluto

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Granddaddy Pluto strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Euphoric

Granddaddy Pluto strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Muscle spasms
    20% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Granddaddy Pluto products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Granddaddy Pluto near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Granddaddy Pluto strain reviews10

June 9, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Hungry
This is a great strain. surprisingly halfway between energizing and calming. It's got a good balance of energizing your mind while calming your body down.
3 people found this helpful
November 14, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
(edit - Review is for the Cookies strain Grandaddy Pluto...spelled with 3d's, not 4. It's a London Pound Cake 75 x Pluto cross...oops.) I could only find this as a Cookies ™ vape cartridge. But for a natural terps cart and price...this strain hits like a mofo! I got this wonderful tasting and smelling strain as a 1g cart. The taste is strange but wonderful, grapy, minty sweet, berryish, has a Rosehip jam (which I love) sort of taste as well, as maybe a bit of tea...not really good at describing tastes. But it is very very pleasing on the palate. Now the high. Four five nice hits from this cart will get me there, and I have a decent tolerance. Super relaxed, euphoric, even tingly after few hits. Overall, this might be the best natural terp cart I ever vaped. This is my second cart I bought of this strain from them. Tastes awesome, can be vaped anywhere anytime as there's no smell due to natural terps. And it hits like a mofo. Great indica hybrid, wanna try flower, never seen it in WA. 😎👌💨
3 people found this helpful
October 21, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Great indica
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Granddaddy Pluto strain genetics