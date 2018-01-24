Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
trash👎👎👎
this Bud has got to be some of the worse bud that I've smoked in year's,I almost gave it away. THE look smell and taste did for me....But unfortunately the medicine didn't work good thing I had a stash of the Goods
I don't give many 5* rating but this does everything you want a Indica to do. Full body high but functional and very potent, so beginners be easy or you'll be sleep fast. To the moon and back with this one.
GSC is one of the highs that take you on to a deeper level. The effects of this strain gave me a happy and aware high, but with the couch locking indica effects. This strain also tends to make you uncontrollably laugh when with friends or family. Highly recommend to anyone that suffers chronic pain ...