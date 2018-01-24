ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Grandma’s Sugar Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grandma’s Sugar Cookies.

Reviews

13

Avatar for lovingindica
Member since 2018
A good indica for relaxation in the evening. Excellent strain to help you sleep through the night. Very earthy and pungent scent.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for tommytudrips
Member since 2016
I'm really a big fan of this strain. I was able to test the potency of what I had with the HiGrade scope and app, measuring the potency at 23% THC. Definitely one of my favorites lately!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for tonedeez1
Member since 2017
trash👎👎👎 this Bud has got to be some of the worse bud that I've smoked in year's,I almost gave it away. THE look smell and taste did for me....But unfortunately the medicine didn't work good thing I had a stash of the Goods
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Kooterbrown
Member since 2016
I don't give many 5* rating but this does everything you want a Indica to do. Full body high but functional and very potent, so beginners be easy or you'll be sleep fast. To the moon and back with this one.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for SDenebola
Member since 2018
GSC is one of the highs that take you on to a deeper level. The effects of this strain gave me a happy and aware high, but with the couch locking indica effects. This strain also tends to make you uncontrollably laugh when with friends or family. Highly recommend to anyone that suffers chronic pain ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappySleepy
Avatar for PrincessPeachz719
Member since 2018
One of my all time favorites! Love the flavor, cerebral high, and it's very relaxing and takes away my muscle pains. Pretty much everything I need in one strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Bartsmoky
Member since 2017
Smooth smoke, tasty very similiar to girl scout cookies! Awesome relaxation feeling I’d smoke this bud any day
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for MrsHodge303
Member since 2017
My absolute favorite!! From the looks to the taste!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy