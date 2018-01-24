ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Grandma’s Sugar Cookies by Johnston’s Genetics is a sweet cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Black Sugar Berry. This strain brings GSC’s happy, heavyweight buzz together with the candied indica-dominant genetics of Black Sugar Berry (Black Sugar Rose x Plushberry) to offer consumers a delectable terpene profile rich with notes of anise, tart cherries, dough, and pungent earth. It behaves similarly to Girl Scout Cookies, but offers deeper relaxation that may lead to sleep. This strain’s strong, carefree effects make it ideal for folks looking to nullify stress and enhance mood.    

 

Avatar for PrincessPeachz719
Member since 2018
One of my all time favorites! Love the flavor, cerebral high, and it's very relaxing and takes away my muscle pains. Pretty much everything I need in one strain.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for SDenebola
Member since 2018
GSC is one of the highs that take you on to a deeper level. The effects of this strain gave me a happy and aware high, but with the couch locking indica effects. This strain also tends to make you uncontrollably laugh when with friends or family. Highly recommend to anyone that suffers chronic pain ...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappySleepy
Avatar for MrsHodge303
Member since 2017
My absolute favorite!! From the looks to the taste!!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Jamere92
Member since 2014
I love it tastes amazing and it gets you there
FocusedGigglyHappySleepy
Avatar for Bartsmoky
Member since 2017
Smooth smoke, tasty very similiar to girl scout cookies! Awesome relaxation feeling I’d smoke this bud any day
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Lineage

GSC
Grandma’s Sugar Cookies
Nana’s Fix
