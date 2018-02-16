ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 25 reviews

Wookie

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 25 reviews

Wookie
  • Peppery
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

Wookie is a tantalizing cross of Lavender and Appalachia supposedly grown by the renowned seed bank, Bodhi Seeds. This odoriferous combination blends an intensely floral aroma with sour terpenes, creating a unique fragrance that is sure to fill the room. Lavender’s happy, relaxed effects press firmly up against Appalachia’s dreamy, cerebral effects, making Wookie a whimsical escape from stress.     

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

16 people reported 128 effects
Relaxed 81%
Euphoric 75%
Happy 68%
Uplifted 50%
Energetic 50%
Dry eyes 31%
Dry mouth 31%
Headache 6%

Reviews

25

Lineage

First strain parent
Appalachia
parent
Second strain parent
Lavender
parent
Strain
Wookie
Strain child
Granola Funk
child

