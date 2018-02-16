- Peppery
- Herbal
- Citrus
Wookie is a tantalizing cross of Lavender and Appalachia supposedly grown by the renowned seed bank, Bodhi Seeds. This odoriferous combination blends an intensely floral aroma with sour terpenes, creating a unique fragrance that is sure to fill the room. Lavender’s happy, relaxed effects press firmly up against Appalachia’s dreamy, cerebral effects, making Wookie a whimsical escape from stress.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
