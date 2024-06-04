Grape Ambrosia reviews
Grape Ambrosia strain effects
Grape Ambrosia reviews
m........2
June 4, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
It's very calming but not where your tired you feel like you started your day. Great taste, STRONG Grape smell, and taste. And the smells are GRAPE lol, and after hints of a berryish smell, very PUNGENT.
G........a
May 6, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
My budtender recommended this one for pain for this veteran smoker. Wow. Was she right! Think Deadpool with this strain. Hits hard, fast, and everything is funny!
r........r
January 19, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
And amazing flavor of sweet and k u Sh
m........r
September 3, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Used with a Venty. It’s high THC at 30% so take it slow but it didn’t give me any of the usual negative effects and didn’t make me too sleepy either. Overall, it helps me be curious, focused, a bit talkative and motivated.