Grape Blow reviews
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
L........e
February 12, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is my favorite strain of Indica. I use it for pain relief, depression, and insomnia. It does have a lovely, grapey flavor.
9........7
August 7, 2023
Energetic
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Great strain. Also this strain is indica so I’m not sure why it is labeled hybrid.
k........0
December 31, 2022
Es la primera vez que pruebo este strain y env justo antes de darle en la pieza, entré aquí para ver el refiew y resulta que soy la primera. Por lo visto está bien buena la moña ésta que me tiene aquí arrebatá hablando mierd* en una app haha. Oye pero en serio sabe buena, como earthy-uvosa a la vez (le hace honra a su nombre) y sientes el efecto rápido. Disfruten cori
b........7
December 2, 2024
Creative
Energetic
I'm really enjoying this strain. It tends to deliver energy. I feel a surge of creativity and drive after I smoke it. It doesn't fog the mind up and gives you a sense of direction and purpose in your day.