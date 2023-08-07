Grape Blow
GBw
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Grape
Blue Cheese
Cheese
Grape Blow effects are mostly energizing.
Grape Blow strain effects
Grape Blow strain flavors
Grape Blow strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Grape Blow strain reviews(5)
9........7
August 7, 2023
Energetic
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Great strain. Also this strain is indica so I’m not sure why it is labeled hybrid.
L........e
February 12, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is my favorite strain of Indica. I use it for pain relief, depression, and insomnia. It does have a lovely, grapey flavor.
b........7
December 2, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I'm really enjoying this strain. It tends to deliver energy. I feel a surge of creativity and drive after I smoke it. It doesn't fog the mind up and gives you a sense of direction and purpose in your day.